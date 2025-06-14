"Pilot's Last Message Was 'Mayday'": Aviation Ministry On Ahmedabad Air Crash

The pilots of London-bound Air India flight AI-171 - which crashed 36 seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad - sent one last radio message to Air Traffic Control at 1.39 pm.

"Mayday, Mayday..." were the final words of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and his crew before the heavily-fuelled Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a college students' hostel in a residential area near the airport, exploding into a fireball that killed all but one of the 242 people on board.