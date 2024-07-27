Pics: With 'Holy Water', Kanwariyas' Colourful Yatra From Haridwar

During 'Sawan', devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva

Wearing colourful T-shirts with images of Hindu Gods on them, a large number of Kanwariyas were seen carrying holy water from the Ganges in Haridwar to different parts of the country. The Kanwar Yatra, which usually begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Saawan, sees the participation of large number of Lord Shiv devotees.



From a child carrying the kanwar while sitting on his father's shoulders to Kanwariyas resting at a camp in Delhi, the pictures capture the long journey of the devotees with religious songs and dance. The pictures also show how Kanwariyas decorated the kanwars with images of Hindu gods, flowers, and plastic birds.



The Kanwar Yatra started on July 22 and will conclude on August 6. The Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements to ensure stringent security and smooth darshan for devotees for the Kanwar Yatra.

Kanwariyas carry holy water from Haridwar to their villages in Haryana and Rajasthan. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Ajay Kumar (a whistle in his mouth) leads his father Anil to land the group of Kanwarias from his village in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Kanwariyas rest at a camp at Shahdara in Delhi. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

A woman along with her family carries holy water to her village in Rewari, Haryana. Photo by Sondeep Shankar A group of Kanwariyas enjoy refreshments at a camp in Delhi. Photo by Sondeep Shankar Kanwariyas deck up their kanwars with images of Hindu gods, flowers, and plastic birds. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Kanwars enter Delhi on their way from Haridwar. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Kanwariyas, wearing colourful t-shirts with images of Hindu gods, carry holy water from Haridwar to their villages in Haryana and Rajasthan. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

A child carries the kanwad while sitting on his father's shoulders. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Kanwariyas enjoy their long journey on foot with religious songs and dance. Photo by Sondeep Shankar