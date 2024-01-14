Pics: PM Modi Feeds Cows At His Residence On Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday, fed cows at his residence in the national capital.

In the pictures going viral on social media platforms, the Prime Minister can be seen feeding cows on a lawn at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Dressed in his casual best, Prime Minister Modi was also seen petting the cows in one of the pictures.

In another photo, he can seen holding a tuft of grass around the cows.

In the Hindu tradition, it is believed that feeding grass to cows on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti yields a huge amount of benediction.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also attended a cultural event organised at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan on the occasion of Pongal.

During the event, he extended Pongal greetings to all citizens and said the festival depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Attended very special Pongal programme in Delhi. I convey my best wishes for this festival, which is marked globally with great enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/ASxpykGGlL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2024

“The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals,” he said.