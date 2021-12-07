Pics: Army, Air Force, Navy Collab On Intense Behind-Enemy-Lines Drill

The tri-forces exercise was done in the valley's snow-clad region.

The Army, Navy and Air Force conducted a joint helicopter drop exercise in Jammu and Kashmir today. The exercise was a drill to test behind-enemy-lines capabilities in case of an intense air defence and electronic warfare.

The tri-forces exercise was done in the valley's snow-clad region at heights over 9,000 feet.

The task force included troops from Army's Infantry and The Special Forces units; and Navy's MARCOS unit.

The exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, including the Apaches attack helicopters.

The exercise showcased the capabilities of the Chinar Corps - Army's unit that conducted the exercise - in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of the contemporary and modern battlefield.

"The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces," a release from the Indian Army said.