10 Storeys, Near 100 Crores State-Of-Art BJP Office In Madhya Pradesh

With elections coming up later this year, a lot is going to change in Madhya Pradesh BJP, even the party office in Bhopal. After 32 years, the BJP is constructing a state-of-the art party office with an expenditure of near Rs 100 crore.

The present structure was built in 1991 with an outlay of a Rs 2 crore during the Sundarlal Patwa government and was regarded one of the biggest party offices in the country.

BJP chief JP Nadda will perform the bhumi pujan (ground breaking ceremony) and foundation stone laying ceremony of the new building on Sunday.

A model of the new BJP office in Madhya Pradesh

"BJP had decided to set up an office in every district in the entire country, it was pending for a long time in Bhopal. Now as per requirement of the party workers a new office is being built. The new office will be equipped with modern amenities with simplicity. It will be divided into three parts - Sankalp Sankul, main office, Samarpan Sankul, residence of leaders and Sahyog Sankul, residence of employees," said Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma.

The new building will have ten storeys. It will also have an auditorium with a sitting capacity of 1,000 people.

The BJP has contested 6 assembly elections from the old office, they won 3 times, had to face defeat in the elections of 1993, 1998 and 2018.