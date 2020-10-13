Physical Fitness, Desi Food: How Venkaiah Naidu Defeated COVID-19

Do not eat junk food, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (File)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu today urged everyone to exercise regularly, eat protein-rich food, avoid junk food, and strictly observe preventive protocols in order to fight back against COVID-19 infection.

Having recovered from the disease himself, Mr Naidu, in a detailed Facebook post, today shared his experience of combating coronavirus.

Testing positive for COVID-19 on September 29, the 71-year-old was in home quarantine till Monday when he tested negative.

"During the home quarantine, I was able to spend a good amount of time by reading newspapers, magazines, and articles on various issues, including the pandemic," the Vice-President wrote in the post, which included a few photographs of him taking a walk around his residential premises.

"As I have also been studying different facets of the freedom movement, I am also writing two Facebook posts every week on the sacrifices and valour of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle," he wrote.

Mr Naidu, who won't be working or attending public functions - even virtually - for a week more, expressed gratitude towards a number of people for being at his service during this period. This included political colleagues, the Vice-Presidential staff, and medical personnel.

He expressed happiness that 136 infected employees of the Rajya Sabha secretariat, too, had made recoveries.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's efforts on the COVID-19 front, he wrote, "The need of the hour is for people to display a collective determination to defeat the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and following safe distancing norms."

India has recorded nearly 72 lakh COVID-19 positive cases till today. Of these, over 62 lakh have recovered, while 1.1 lakh people have died of the disease.