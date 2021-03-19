Photos Of 2 Women In Indore Government Hospital's Mortuary Cause Row

Photos showed 2 women with 2 contractual employees inside the mortuary

After the photos of two women inside the mortuary of the government-run M Y Hospital in Indore went viral, action was taken against two contractual employees and a ward boy, officials said on Friday.

The photos showed two young women with the two contractual employees hired from a private firm inside the mortuary.

As outsiders are not allowed in the mortuary, the women's presence was questioned and it also drew comments on social media ridiculing the hospital administration.

Indore divisional commissioner Pavan Kumar Sharma on Thursday terminated the services of the two employees.

A ward boy working in the mortuary was suspended and show-cause notice was served to the officer in-charge.

Further, a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the private firm, officials said.