Phone-Tapping Case: Ex-Mumbai Police Chief Appears Before Probe Agency Again

He has earlier been questioned in the alleged co-location scam at the NSE. (File)

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for the second day on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees, officials said.

This is the second consecutive day that the retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is being questioned by the federal probe agency in this case.

Like Monday, the officer will continue to reply to questions on the business and operations of a firm floated by him for security audit of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

Sanjay Pandey, a 1986-batch officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.

CBI had said on Monday that it questioned Sanjay Pandey and another former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion allegations against former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Sanjay Pandey is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit.

He has been questioned early this month by the ED in the alleged co-location scam at the NSE.

