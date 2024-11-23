Petrol Pump Owner, Son Shot At Over Bill In UP's Kaushambi: Police

The attackers have been identified from footage from CCTV cameras, police said. (Representational)

A customer on Friday shot and wounded a petrol pump owner and his son in a fight over money, police said.

It happened around 11 am when a youth from Sevdha village came on a motorcycle to the Indian Oil petrol pump in Dulhapur village and asked for a refill worth Rs 100, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

After the refill, Deependra Singh, a son of petrol pump owner Nanki Devi, asked the customer to pay Rs 50 more since he had filled extra petrol. But when he refused, a fight broke out between the two.

After the fight, the customer called up some people from his village, beat the pump staff, and shot Deependra Singh in the stomach and pump owner Nanki Devi in his hand, the SP said.

The officer said both wounded were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

The attackers have been identified from footage from CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and raids are being conducted to nab them, the officer said.

