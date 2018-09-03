Petrol At A Record High, Oil Minister Blames Falling Rupee: 10 Facts

Since August 16, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre to reach a record high.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel are on a record high, less than four months after a hike that caused an uproar across the country. Mumbai is paying the most, with petrol at Rs 86.56 a litre and diesel at 75.54 litre. Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 a litre, Rs 8 more than the diesel, which is also at a record high. Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had attributed the sudden peak to the rise in international crude prices and devaluation of the rupee.