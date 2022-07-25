Petrol Price Hiked 78 Times In 2021-22, Diesel 76 Times: Centre Tells Parliament

Petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were increased 76 times in Delhi during the financial year 2021-2022, the government told the Parliament today. Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, filed a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the reply on Twitter, Mr Chadha said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

"In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 78 times and 76 times respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," Mr Chadha said.

Since the monsoon session of the parliament began last week, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on inflation and price rise.