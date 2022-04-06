Petrol, Diesel Costlier By Nearly A Rupee, 14th Hike In 16 Days

Petrol Diesel Rates: Rates have been increased and vary from state to state.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each today, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre in 16 days.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against 104.61 yesterday, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to 96.677, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.