Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For First Time In Over A Month

The price hike comes as the US is pressing countries to reduce oil supply from Iran.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today for the first time in more than a month on the back of rising international rates and a weakening rupee.



The increase of 16 paisa/litre in petrol and 12 paisa/litre in diesel came after an 8-day self-imposed hiatus in rate revisions by state-oil firms in anticipation of softening international rates due to OPEC decision to raise output by 1 million barrels per day.



The price of petrol in Delhi climbed to Rs 75.71 per litre from Rs 75.55 and diesel to Rs 67.50 a litre from Rs 67.38, according to a price notification of Indian Oil Corp (IOC).



The three state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had not revised petrol and diesel prices since June 26.

"We had not changed prices for a few days in anticipation OPEC decision to raise production leading to softening of international rates. But the 1 million barrels of additional production, which was to kick-in from July, has been overdone by the Iran issue," IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh told news agency PTI in New Delhi.



While the OPEC last month decided to raise production, the US is piling pressure on India, China, and other buyers to end all imports of Iranian oil by a November 4 deadline in a bid to choke the Persian Gulf state's economic lifeline with sanctions over its nuclear programme.



Mr Singh said that Iran produces around 2.3 to 2.5 million barrels per day and the world is searching for alternates to replace the supply volume has put pressure on the prices.



The decision to hold on to rates was taken without any elections looming around, he said, adding international prices have risen post-OPEC decision and oil companies have to "adjust retail rates accordingly".



State-owned oil firms, who had in mid-June last year dumped the 15-year-old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions, had last changed prices on June 26 when petrol price was cut by 14 paise and diesel by 10 paise.



