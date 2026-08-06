Permission For Rahul Gandhi's Students Meet In UP Revoked, Congress Blames BJP

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's scheduled interaction with students in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has run into rough weather, with the trust that controls the venue ground revoking permission for the event.

Gandhi is scheduled to attend the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme in Prayagraj on August 8, but the venue permission has been revoked just two days before the event.

The Kayastha Pathshala Trust, which owns the KP Ground where the event was planned, has cancelled the permission, citing an Allahabad High Court order.

The trust's acting president, Jitendra Nath Chaudhary, said that in an order dated August 14, 2025, the Allahabad High Court had directed that the KP College ground should not be used for purposes other than sports and educational activities.

He also said the ground was waterlogged after rain and was unsafe for a public event. Chaudhary added that the permission granted to the Congress was conditional upon approval from the District Magistrate.

The Congress, however, has alleged that pressure from the BJP government in the state led to the cancellation. The party has insisted that Gandhi's event will go on as scheduled.

Reacting to the cancellation of the venue, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi asked: "Don't know what they are afraid of?"

The state Congress claimed that it had secured permission in advance and had also paid the venue fees of Rs 51,000.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who visited Prayagraj on Wednesday to review preparations for the event, asserted that Rahul Gandhi will come to Prayagraj on August 8 and interact with students despite the KP Trust revoking permission for the venue.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai show receipt of the venue booking

Rai urged the state government and district administration to provide an alternative venue for the programme.

He alleged that the BJP government was "afraid" of Gandhi and claimed the event was being obstructed for political reasons.

"This is nothing but a pressure tactic by the BJP, which does not want Rahul Gandhi to address students in Prayagraj. But Gandhi will come, whether or not permission is granted," Rai said.

Rai showed a copy of the permission that he said was granted on July 30.

He claimed that venues for Gandhi's programmes in Kota and Dehradun had similarly been cancelled, and the state governments had to later relent amid pressure from students.