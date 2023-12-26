'Permanent Husband': Case Against RSS Leader For Triple Talaq Remarks

The sections in the case include promoting enmity between groups.

A case has been filed against an RSS leader in Karnataka for his alleged remark that while Muslim men are unhappy with the BJP government at the Centre for passing a bill declaring triple talaq illegal, Muslim women are happy because they now have a "permanent husband".

In a speech during an event in Karnataka's Srirangapatna on Sunday, RSS Leader Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka had said, "Until recently, the practice of divorce through triple talaq was legal, but it has been done away with since the Modi government came to power. Muslim men must be very unhappy about this."

"But the Muslim women must be very happy with this move as they used to have a new husband every day because they used to say talaq, talaq, talaq and leave. They couldn't say they have a life-long husband. It's the Modi government that has given you a permanent husband," Mr Kalladka said.

The event, called the Sankeerna Yatra, was organised by a right-wing outfit, the Hindu Jagrana Vedike.

After the statement went viral on social media, a social worker, Nazia Nazeer, filed a complaint at the Srirangapatna police station. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Mr Kalladka under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The practice of divorce through triple talaq had been deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2017 and the Parliament passed a law declaring it illegal in 2019.