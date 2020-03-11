Periyar Tiger Reserve In Kerala Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare

Over 400 have been quarantined in Assam after contact with infected US patient (Representational)

The Kerala goverment has closed the Periyar Tiger Reserve for tourism till March 31 following government advisory on self-quarantine to passengers coming from coronavirus-affected area.

The state administration has directed hotels in Iduki and Munnar not to accept bookings and to shut down for the month.

The state administration has suspended all eco-tourism activity in Idukki.

A circular, issued by Deputy Director of Periyar Tiger Reserve, Shilpa V Kumar, read that the "state government has given strict instruction due to fear of the spread of Covid-19".

Meanwhile, the government said on Tuesday, that more than 1,400 contacts have been put under surveillance for these positive cases till date. Also, 404 Indian contacts of US citizen who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.

The first batch of 58 evacuees - 25 men, 31 women and 2 children - brought home from Iran on an IAF C-17 transport aircraft on Tuesday are being monitored and are clinically stable, the statement added.