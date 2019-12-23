People Wanted To Get Rid Of BJP In Jharkhand: Congress Leader

The elections took place in Jharkhand five phases from November 30 to December 20. (File)

As the initial trends emerge from the counting of votes for the 81 Jharkhand assembly seats, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha today said that the people of the state wanted to get rid of the BJP-led government.

"There were several issues including Adivasis' issues and land being snatched away from them. People wanted to get rid of this government and find a new one. We can see that in the initial trends," Mr Jha said.

He also indicated that the Congress party is willing to forge an alliance to keep the BJP out of power in Jharkhand.

"Our leadership is in touch with other parties, they have been in touch for some time now. If required, we will all come together and give a strong and credible government in the state," Mr Jha added.

As per the latest data by Election Commission of India (ECI), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance is ahead of the ruling BJP -- 40 seats to 30 -- as votes for the Jharkhand election are being counted. 41 is the majority mark in the 81-seat house. The elections took place in Jharkhand five phases from November 30 to December 20.