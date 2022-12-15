Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Positivity' Message Amid 'Pathaan' Protests

Shah Rukh Khan was speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday addressed the subject of social media toxicity and cancel culture, sending out a call for "positivity", in remarks that assume significance amid protests against his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

"The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now," he said at the opening of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive," Mr Khan said.

"We haven't been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are ALIVE," he added.

The remarks come amid attacks on his next release 'Pathaan' by right-wing social media users backed by some leaders of the BJP, which governs at the centre - in the second such vitriolic campaign against a Muslim movie star after Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earlier this year.