Arvind Kejriwal's Message After Punjab Poll Promise For Women Criticised

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at his critics for questioning the AAP's poll promise of transferring Rs 1,000 per month to all women in Punjab if voted to power in 2022.

"Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal are criticizing me saying that the government coffers will become if this is done," Mr Kejriwal said in Punjabi in a video message.

He also said that these dynastic parties have been ruling for years and had already emptied the state's coffers.

Last week, Mr Kejriwal had announced that if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Rs 1,000 would be transferred monthly into the account of every woman in the state who is over 18 years old.

Some on social media questioned if that was the right approach to follow to empower women.

The AAP National Convenor said that he had since received thousands of calls from women in Punjab stating how happy they were with the announcement.

The AAP, founded in 2012, had emerged as the main opposition in Punjab in the last assembly election but party leaders had admitted that they were expecting the party to fare better.

Mr Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in Punjab, 24-hour electricity supply, and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if voted to power in the assembly elections due early next year.

