'People Can Approach Me': K Kavitha On Why She Always Wears Sarees

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, being questioned in the Delhi excise policy case, spoke about how tough it is for her family every time the probe agency summons her.

"We are a normal middle-class family. If one of the family member is missing for a certain time, it will be hard on everybody. Everybody was very anxious, very worried," K Kavitha tells NDTV when asked about reports that she could be arrested soon.

She also spoke about her sartorial choices and explained why she usually wears a saree.

"As a politician, it's my job to dress in a certain way, for people to feel that I am one among them and they can approach me. I am not dressed differently from any person on the street, which is why they come up to me and talk to me," she says.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said that she is still growing as a politician and there is time before the party considers her a candidate to lead the state.

"I am working my way up in the party. I am yet to learn more and grow more. I have some more time to go for me to be called eligible for that (Chief Minister) position," the 45-year-old says.

K Kavitha said that Pinarayi Vijayan and Ashok Gehlot are some politicians she admires and is trying to learn from.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.