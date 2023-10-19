Pending Criminal Case Not Enough To Reject Passport Application: High Court

The Allahabad high court made the ruling. (Representational)

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a person's application for a passport cannot be withheld merely on the ground that the applicant has a pending criminal case.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by Akash Kumar of Jaunpur district, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar on Wednesday also directed the passport authorities to decide the application of petitioner for the issuance of a passport within six weeks.

The petitioner filed the writ petition requesting the court to quash the order dated July 21, 2023 passed by Passport Seva Kendra, Varanasi by which his application was rejected on the ground that the police verification report is not clear.

The petitioner also requested the court to direct the Regional Passport Office, Lucknow and Passport Seva Kendra, Varanasi to issue a passport to him.

The petitioner's counsel argued in the court that it is settled law by the Supreme Court as well as this court that a passport cannot be denied merely on the basis of criminal case. In support of his submission, he placed the judgment of the Allahabad High Court in the case of Basoo Yadav vs Union of India (2022).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)