Nitish Kumar Demands Probe Into Pegasus Scandal, First BJP Ally To Do So

Bihar Chief Minister and BJP ally Nitish Kumar today added his voice to the opposition demand for an investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal. "Such things should not be done to disturb and harass people," he said, adding, "The whole thing should be made public".

The row -- which erupted last month after reports by a consortium of 17 media houses across the world -- has snowballed into a huge political controversy.

With the opposition parties joining hands to press for their demands of a discussion in parliament, little work has been conducted in the Monsoon Session.

The government has given a statement in parliament, saying no illegal interception has been done. But there has been no discussion on the issue in either house of parliament.

"Of course it should happen," Mr Kumar said today, when asked if the matter should be investigated.

"There has been talk of telephone tapping for so many days... The issue is being raised in parliament and there are news reports in the media... So definitely it should discussed and looked into... the whole thing should be made public," the Chief Minister told reporters.