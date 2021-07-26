Arvind Kejriwal Aide, Enforcement Directorate Officer In New Pegasus List

An aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and an Enforcement Directorate officer who led high profile investigations have been revealed as potential targets on the leaked database of Israeli company NSO's Pegasus spyware, The Wire has reported in the latest revelations in the "snooping" scandal.

Two phone numbers of Rajeshwar Singh, a senior Enforcement Directorate officer, and four numbers of three women in his family were on the database accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and shared with The Wire, Washington Post and other media houses involved in the Pegasus investigation.

VK Jain, a former IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer who worked as a personal assistant to Arvind Kejriwal, was also marked as a "person of interest".

The leaked records have numbers of at least one official each from the Prime Minister's Office and NITI Aayog.

