'No Parallel Social Media Debates': Supreme Court To Pegasus Petitioners

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told petitioners seeking a probe into the Pegasus scandal that they should "have faith in the system" and not take part in "parallel debates on social media".

"Why have parallel debates? Whatever you are saying in the media... whatever queries are to be answered... there should be a proper debate in the court," a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana told opposition leaders and journalists behind the clutch of petitions that have been filed.

"We are not against debates... but when the matter is in court, it should be deliberated here."

The court also postponed further hearing to Monday, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, sought more time to read and respond to the petitions.

"I have received the copies (of the petitions)... I need instructions from the centre.. need time till Friday," Mr Mehta told the court as the hearing began today.

Last week the court, in its first hearing in this matter, said allegations the spyware is being used to target opposition leaders, journalists and activists, are "serious if newspaper reports are correct".

During that hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal - who is appearing for journalist N Ram, one of the petitioners - referred to an order by a district court in California in the United States.

The American court was hearing a suit filed by WhatsApp, Inc. against the NSO Group (the developers and sellers of Pegasus), in which it was observed the Israeli company had said the software is sold only to "vetted governments". In an affidavit filed by N Ram, it was indicated that the American court had noted Pegasus was being used to spy on some Indian journalists.

However, when the Supreme Court noted that this observation did not appear in the American court's order, Mr Sibal acknowledged an error and said the names of Indian journalists were to be found in a petition filed by the Editors Guild of India.

Today, the Supreme Court referred to that error as it cautioned against "social media debates" over the Pegasus scandal.

"I had a doubt whether I had read it properly or not. Debates should not pass the limits. We are following a procedure and a system," the court said in response to Mr Sibal saying his client had been trolled after the mistake in the previous hearing.