"No Transaction" With Pegasus Maker: Defence Ministry To Parliament

The defence ministry has said it has not made any transaction with the Israeli firm NSO, which is also the vendor of the Pegasus spyware -- the eye of the huge political storm that has been disrupting the Monsoon Session of parliament. The statement today was part of the ministry's answer in Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Dr V Sivadasan. The CPM MP had questioned whether the government has carried out any transaction with the NSO Group Technologies and if so, the details of it.

The Ministry of Defence "has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies," read the written response.

The government has so far said that no illegal surveillance has been conducted. The response has failed to satisfy the opposition, which has claimed that it was an admission of sorts to snooping on citizens.

The opposition has been demanding answers from the government since a global media consortium had reported that a number of Indian politicians, journalists and others could have been targets of surveillance.

The opposition claims the government is answerable, ever since the NSO said its clients are only vetted governments and their agencies.

In a joint statement last week, 14 opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Pegasus issue in parliament. Claiming the matter has "national security dimensions", the statement demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah respond to the issue.

Over the weekend, they demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend parliament and hear what they have to say on the issue.

Accusing the government of being "arrogant" and "obdurate" in its refusal of a discussion, their joint statement said the government alone is responsible for the continuing deadlock in parliament.