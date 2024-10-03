'Peddles Motivated Narrative': India Trashes US Religious Freedom Report

Rubbishing a report by a US federal government commission which has pointed to the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India and called for it being designated a "country of particular concern", the Ministry of External Affairs has termed it an attempt to "peddle a motivated narrative".

Responding to queries on the annual report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said its views on the "biased organisation with a political agenda" are well known.

"Our views on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) are well known. It is a biased organisation with a political agenda. It continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a motivated narrative about India. We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further," Mr Jaiswal said.

Urging the commission to look within, the spokesperson also said that its time would be better spent addressing human rights issues in the United States.

"We would urge USCIRF to desist from such agenda driven efforts. The USCIRF would also be well advised to utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States," he added.

