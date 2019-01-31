'For Smooth Ties With China, Peace Along Border A Prerequisite': India

The informal summit had taken place seven months after the Doklam standoff.

India has once again underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along the border with China as a prerequisite for "smooth" development of overall ties between the two countries.

Both sides reviewed the situation along the border Tuesday during the 13th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the two sides reviewed the progress on implementation of various confidence building measures (CBMs) to enhance mutual trust and understanding.

"The Indian side reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas as a prerequisite to smooth development of overall bilateral relations," the MEA said.

The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for management of India-China border areas as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication, including between the border security personnel of the two sides.

In the meeting, both sides reviewed the situation in the border areas with a view to ensure peace and tranquillity in accordance with the strategic guidance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during the Wuhan Summit last year, the MEA said.

"In this context, both sides recognised the important role of constant exchanges between the two sides, including at the WMCC meetings, towards strengthening communication for effective border management," it said.

In their informal summit in Chinese city of Wuhan in April last year, Modi and Xi decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day face-off in Doklam from June 16, 2017, after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The impasse ended on August 28.

The Indian delegation at the WMCC was led by Pranay Verma, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA while the Chinese delegation was led by Yi Xianliang, Director General, Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs in Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.