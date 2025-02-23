LIquor Ban In J&K? Signature Campaign, Posters, Spark Massive Row

Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a fresh political row over liquor ban - an issue that came up in 2016 but got thumbs downed by Mehbooba Mufti's ruling People's Democratic Party. Now the battlelines have been re-drawn, with the PDP spearheading the demand for a ban. The party has started a signature campaign in support of the ban and it is the ruling National Conference that is accusing it of hypocrisy.

Over the weekend, posters came up across Srinagar, supporting the ban and calling upon tourists to "respect local culture and traditions". Police action to remove the posters has been questioned by the Opposition.

The matter is expected to dominate the assembly in the budget session which begins on March 3. Two members - one of the PDP and one from the National Conference -- have submitted bills to ban liquor.

PDP's Fayaz Ahamd Mir, National Conference's Ahsan Pardesi and a third MLA -- Awami Ittehad Party's (AIP) Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad - have moved separate bills in the assembly seeking ban on sale of liquor in the Union Territory.

Today PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti joined the signature campaign that was launched by her daughter Iltija Mufti yesterday.

A day before, on Friday, traders at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk had put up posters that, after welcoming tourists, said, "For a memorable and enjoyable trip, we kindly request: Love and cherish your family, avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads and smoking. Respect our culture and traditions".

NC MLA, Ahsan Pardesi said, in support of his bill, that the unchecked sale of alcohol disregards the religious and cultural ethos of Kashmir.

"Our heritage has always stood against intoxicants, and this bill is a step toward preserving those values," he added.

Kashmir - heavily dependent on tourism -- has always been cosmopolitan in its hospitality. The first liquor shop in the Valley dates back to the British era. Since then, liquor shops have functioned in Kashmir, but as terror broke out in the Valley in the 1990s, Islamist terrorist groups banned the sale of liquor.

The ruling National Conference has said it is pro-choice and would prefer to leave it to tourists to decide whether they wanted a tipple or not.