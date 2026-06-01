Mehbooba Mufti Party Leader Arrested For Throwing Stones At Police In J&K

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Talib Hussain has been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at police and triggering unrest in Bandi Ragoda, Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu.

Tension flared in the area today after protesters held an unauthorised demonstration against the recent demolition of illegal structures on state land in Sidhra.

A police team from Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station, backed by Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Armed Police personnel, was deployed to maintain law and order.

Despite repeated warnings that the gathering could breach public order, Hussain and his associates allegedly began hurling stones at the police party.

Officials said the group intended to injure personnel, obstruct duty, and incite unrest. Inflammatory speeches during the protest further escalated tensions, police added.

To disperse the crowd and restore control, police fired several rounds in the air. No injuries were reported.

An FIR - No. 33/2026 - has been registered at Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station. Investigations are on to identify others involved.

Police said the protest was held without permission and violated advisories.