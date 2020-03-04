Paytm Employee In Gurgaon Has Coronavirus, Staff Told To Work From Home

28 cases of coronavirus have been detected in India out of which 16 are Italian tourists (File)

Electronic payments giant Paytm has announced shutting down of its Noida and Gurgaon offices for at least two days after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The staffer had recently returned from Italy, one of the worst affected countries in the world, the company said in a statement.

"One of our colleagues based out of Gurugram office, who recently returned from Italy post a vacation, has now been tested positive for coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family," a Paytm spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The company said it has advised the employee's team members to get their health checks done. It has asked other workers to work from home while the offices are sanitised.

"However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual," the company added.

The virus, which had originated in China, has killed over 3,000 people across the world. Italy, with 79 deaths so far, is the worst affected country in Europe.

The Italian tourists, who are part of a group of 23 people which travelled to Rajasthan last month, have been quarantined in Delhi.

The centre has stepped up its efforts to contain the spread of the virus. It has barred visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, and has asked Indian citizens to avoid visiting these countries.

The Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday reviewed India's coronavirus preparedness and response in a meeting attended by tops officials of several ministries.

"A broad spectrum of issues were reviewed. Two important changes since yesterday to further enhance our level of preparedness, namely introduction of universal screening at all international airports and sea-ports through use of thermal imagery equipment as well as mandatory filling of declaration forms of places visited by tourists and travellers returning from abroad, were noted by all concerned for operationalization," a government statement said.