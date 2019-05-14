Patna-Bound Train Runs Over Cattle In UP, Stranded For 3 Hours

The incident took place around 8 pm between the Kanchausi and Jhinjak railway stations, a spokesperson of the railways said.

All India | | Updated: May 14, 2019 05:33 IST
Some trains were delayed due to the stranding of the Vikramshila Express. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A Patna-bound train was stranded for nearly three hours between Tundla and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh after it ran over cattle, the railways said on Monday.

The incident took place around 8 pm between the Kanchausi and Jhinjak railway stations, a spokesperson of the railways said.

Some trains were delayed due to the stranding of the Vikramshila Express. The engine of the Patna-bound train was changed too, he said.

"Cattle being run over is a huge problem in this section and it happens almost everyday," he said, adding the section was cleared for traffic in an hour.

The brake system of the train was damaged in the incident, the spokesperson said.



