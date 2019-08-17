Patients Evacuated After AIIMS Fire, Virology Unit, Samples Destroyed

At least 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the blaze spread to five floors

A major fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS today, destroying samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients, though no one was injured, officials said.

The fire started at around 5 pm from the Microbiology department and thick plumes of smoke billowed from the building, sparking panic among patients, attendants and staff, and affecting emergency services.

At least 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the blaze spread to five floors. Fire-fighters were struggling to completely douse it even after five hours, sources said.

Vipin Kental, the Director of Delhi Fire Services, said around 32 patients were evacuated after the smoke spread to the gastroenterology wing which is connected to the affected sections through a corridor.

Among the evacuated were some patients on life support, he said.

The Microbiology department''s virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block has been completely gutted, officials said.

"The fire started on the second floor of the building and spread to third and fourth floors. It flared up to the rear side of the fifth floor and work is underway to bring it under control," Kental said, adding that exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

"There was some temporary structure built at the rear side of the building and some generators were kept there due to which our vehicles could not approach the rear side of the building to douse the fire," he also said.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex. Several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital for the past few days to enquire about his health.

AIIMS sources said the hospital is not taking emergency patients who are being referring to the nearby Safdarjung Hospital.

In a statement, Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS, said, "The Delhi Fire Services along with AIIMS fire division have controlled the fire and are still on the job."

"There has been no loss or damage to life. As a precautionary measure, the patient''s admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily," said Aarti Vij, the Chairperson of Media & Protocol Division.

She said information regarding patients admitted in the AB Wing, can be obtained from Control Room - 011-26593308.

She said the situation is being monitored Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Sources said the fire spread to the Emergency Lab in the department of Lab Medicine, which is adjacent to the Microbiology department''s virology unit, where electricity work was going on for some time and wires were kept, they said.

They said it is suspected that a large number of samples and patient records have been destroyed as the virology unit has been completely gutted.

The surgery and urology offices on the fifth floor of the building are also affected due to the fire. A few faculty rooms and offices were also affected.

Earlier this year, a fire had broken out at the trauma centre of AIIMS.

As fire-fighters struggled to douse the blaze, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work."

The fire at the hospital, which caters to hundreds of people everyday, left patients and their relatives in panic and disrupted emergency services Saturday evening.

"AIIMS has put in contingency measures in place. Emergency services are being run in a restricted manner and no new patients are being admitted. They are being referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Routine admission have been withheld till tomorrow," a hospital source said.

Mohammad Sohail, a Delhi resident, rushed to the hospital after hearing of the fire as his uncle was admitted in the surgery department.

"I was at home when I heard news about the fire at AIIMS. I was concerned about my uncle's safety. When I reached here, I learnt that the fire broke out in a non-patient block," he said.

Rajesh Mahato (31), who works as a guard at the teaching block, said he was among the first ones to notice the blaze and immediately informed the control room.

"It was Saturday and the department usually closes by 1 pm. When the fire broke out, there were not many students inside the building, due to which everyone was evacuated swiftly and no casualty or injury took place," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.