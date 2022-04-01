Patient In Telangana Hospital Unconscious, Put On Ventilation After Rat Bites

Patients say the ICU is infested with rats as the drainage system is under repair. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, rats allegedly bit a patient at a government hospital in Telangana's Warangal. The patient was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the MGM hospital in Warangal four days ago after being treated at a private hospital.

The patient, diagnosed with multi-organ failure, has been unconscious since then. He has been put on artificial ventilation and was under treatment by physicians, a hospital official said.

Following the incident, the state government has suspended the respiratory ICU head of department and transferred the hospital superintendent.

Patients and staff say the ICU is infested with rats as the drainage system is under repair. Patient say that rat bites are common in the ward.

"We thought it is our fate. We have no option but to suffer this. But when the rats bit my relative this time, he was bleeding very badly. The bed was blood-soaked, so I complained," said an attendant.

The nurse on duty also said if they were not vigilant even for a few minutes, rats would cause havoc. "Nothing we can do as the drainage is under repair," she said.

The sanitation agency has also been issued a show-cause notice.