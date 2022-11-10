Lawyers In This City Suspended Work For India-England T20 World Cup Match

India played England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide today

As India stays glued to television sets for the crunch T20 World Cup second semi-final between India and England in Adelaide today, at least one district bar association suspended all work post-lunch to facilitate catching the live telecast of the match on television.

Just ahead of the do-or-die clash in Australia, the District Bar Association (DBA) of Patiala announced that all work at the district courts in Patiala shall remain suspended after lunch in view of the T20 World Cup match.

Kuljit Singh Dhaliwal, Vice-President of the association, confirmed to NDTV that work has been suspended at Patiala courts.

Pakistan have already qualified for this Sunday's final in Melbourne, beating New Zealand in the first semi-final in Sydney yesterday.

A notification issued by DBS, Patiala, said that an emergency meeting of the executive was convened today, under DBA president Advocate Jatinder Pal Singh Ghumaan, in view of the India-England semi-final.

It was decided at the meeting that "DBA, Patiala, will observe no work after lunch at the district courts in Patiala".

The DBA notification further said that all "judicial officers, Revenue Courts, Presiding Officers of Tribunals and Commissioner Court are requested to adjourn the matters listed for today to some other dates".