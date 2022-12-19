"Watch With Your Daughter": Madhya Pradesh Speaker To Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan Row

Last Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to a song in the film.

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the state's Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has also opposed actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Pathaan.

"Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," he said.

Mr Gautam said this ahead of a five-day winter session, to begin today, amid demands to ban "Pathaan" in theatres. The issue is likely to be discussed in the Assembly by the ruling BJP on the floor of the House.

Senior congress leaders, including the leader of the opposition Dr Govind Singh, and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, have also opposed the film, saying it's "against our values".

"It's not about Pathan, but paridhan (clothes)," Suresh Pachouri said, adding that in Indian culture, any woman wearing such clothes, and publicly displaying that scene, will not be permissible by anyone, be it Hindus, Muslims, or followers of any other religion.

"The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset," he had said.

Narottam Mishra's statement came two days after the makers of 'Pathaan' released the song 'Besharam Rang', which features the film's woman lead Deepika Padukone opposite the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," Mr Mishra had said.