Hours After 'Who Is SRK' Remark, Assam's Himanta Sarma Gets A Phone Call

Himanta Sarma had a day earlier asked who Shah Rukh Khan when asked about the protests. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said he has spoken to megastar Shah Rukh Khan and assured him over the protests against his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. Mr Sarma said Mr Khan dialled him early this morning over "an incident" that occurred at a theatre in the state.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

His tweet comes a day after he had retorted curtly, asking who Mr Khan is, when asked by reporters over violent protests by right-wing activists against the movie. "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film 'Pathaan'," Mr Sarma had said in Guwahati yesterday.

On being told Mr Khan is a Bollywood superstar, he had said people in the state should be concerned about Assamese films, and not Bollywood.

The remarks were in response to questions over some activists tearing the movie's posters at a Guwahati theatre that is set to screen the movie.

Mr Sarma had also said he didn't receive any call from Mr Khan and that he would look into the matter if the actor urges him. He had also assured action if any protester had violated the law.

Mr Khan's 'Pathaan', set to release on January 25, is facing protests over the 'Besharam Rang' song that shows his co-star Deepika Padukone a saffron bikini. Several leaders, including from the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the movie.