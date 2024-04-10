Centre Replies To Court On Patanjali: 'Person's Choice - Ayush Or Allopathy'

It is a person's choice to avail health services under Ayush or allopathic medicine, and denigration of any system should be discouraged, the Centre has told Supreme Court in its reply in the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved and its founders, Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna.

This comes after the Supreme Court pulled up the Patanjali founders and said the company's advertisements are in the "teeth of law". The court came down heavily on Ramdev and Balkrishna for not filing proper affidavits. It also refused to accept an apology filed by Patanjali last month, noting that it is "not persuading this court" and "is more of a lip service". The court then asked Ramdev and Balkrishna to return today with fresh affidavits.

The Supreme Court had also fielded tough questions to the central government. "We are wondering why the government chose to keep their eyes shut," it said last week.