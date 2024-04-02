Ramdev Likely To Appear In Supreme Court Today In Misleading Ads Case

The Supreme Court pulled up Patanjali over misleading advertisements (File)

Yoga guru Ramdev is expected to appear in person to face the Supreme Court today over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements".



During the last hearing, the top court severely criticised Patanjali for failing to obey the court's directives and directed Ramdev and company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court today.

The Supreme Court in February this year pulled up Patanjali for violation of its assurances about its products and statements claiming their medicinal efficacy.

On February 27, the top court directed the company to stop all electronic and print advertisements of its medicines giving misleading" information with immediate effect.

It had also pulled up the Centre for not taking action and said they were sitting with their eyes closed.

"This is very unfortunate. The government will have to take some immediate action," the bench had said.

The Supreme Court had in November last year cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had referred to several advertisements which allegedly projected the allopathy and the doctors in poor light, saying that "disparaging" statements have also been made by firms, engaged in the production of ayurvedic medicines, to mislead the general public.

These commercials say that the medical practitioners themselves are dying despite taking modern medicines, the counsel for the IMA had said.