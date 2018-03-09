Passive Euthanasia Permissible With Guidelines, Says Supreme Court - LIVE Updates

Here are the LIVE updates on the landmark Supreme Court verdict on 'living will':



11:14 (IST) The 'advance directives' can be issued and executed by 'next friend and relatives' of terminally ill people but a medical board to take a final call. 11:09 (IST) The Constitution Bench has issued safety guidelines on passive euthanasia. 11:08 (IST) Today's verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench. 11:06 (IST) A 'living will' is made by a person, in his normal state of mind, seeking voluntary euthanasia in case of terminal illness, if he or she reaches an irreversible vegetative state.

In a landmark verdict the Supreme Court has allowed 'living will' but with strict guidelines. The top court has said the guidelines will remain effective till a law is in place. A 'living will' is made by a person, in his normal state of mind, seeking voluntary euthanasia in case of terminal illness, if he or she reaches an irreversible vegetative state.