Passive Euthanasia Permissible With Guidelines, Says Supreme Court - LIVE Updates

New Delhi: In a landmark verdict the Supreme Court has allowed 'living will' but with strict guidelines. The top court has said the guidelines will remain effective till a law is in place. A 'living will' is made by a person, in his normal state of mind, seeking voluntary euthanasia in case of terminal illness, if he or she reaches an irreversible vegetative state.
Here are the LIVE updates on the landmark Supreme Court verdict on 'living will':
The 'advance directives' can be issued and executed by 'next friend and relatives' of terminally ill people but a medical board to take a final call.
