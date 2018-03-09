"Living Will" Allowed With Strict Guidelines, Says Supreme Court

A 'living will' is made by a person, in his normal state of mind, seeking voluntary euthanasia in case of terminal illness, if he or she reaches an irreversible vegetative state.

The Supreme Court has said the guidelines will remain effective till a law is in place.

New Delhi:  In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has allowed 'living will' but with strict guidelines. The top court has said the guidelines will remain effective till a law is in place.

A five judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court said passive euthanasia is permissible; the court has framed detailed guidelines using its extraordinary power.

The 'advance directives' can be issued and executed by 'next friend and relatives' of terminally ill people but a medical board to take a final call.

As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, a family member or friend of the terminally ill person, seeking passive euthanasia can go to the High Court, which will constitute a medical board that will decide if passive euthanasia is needed.

