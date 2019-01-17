Armed Men Loot Passengers In 2 AC Coaches Of Duronto Express In Delhi

Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express Robbery: The armed men allegedly looted cash, gold chains and phones.

Around 3.30 am, passengers on a train that had stopped in Delhi were stunned by robbers who looted them at knifepoint. The group barged into two AC coaches of the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express at Badli on the outskirts of the capital, when the train was waiting for the signal to proceed to the main station in Delhi.

The robbers allegedly looted cash, bags, mobile phones and gold chains from the passengers.

The railways were alerted by a passenger's complaint on its portal. "Suddenly some 7 to 10 unidentified miscreants entered coaches B3 and B7 of the train. They were carrying sharp edged knives with them. They put the knife near to the neck of passengers and asked them to handover whatever expensive items they are carrying with them," the person wrote.

The passenger said the horror lasted for 10 to 15 minutes before the robbers jumped off the train. "The irony is that neither staff nor security personnel were available there at the time of the mishap," he claimed in his complaint.

Frantic passengers reportedly looked for the train attendant and the ticket examiner (TT) and found them after 20 minutes. By then, the men had escaped.

"... The attendant told us that there was no security personnel available in the train. We are not safe even in AC coaches and imagine the security in sleeper class and general coaches where passengers enter the train even without tickets... ," the passenger wrote.

The Railway Protection Force has early leads in the case and action will be taken against the robbers, said a Northern Railways official.