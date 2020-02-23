Union Minister To Flag Off Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express Tomorrow

The new Duronto Express will take a little over 24 hours to connect Bikaner, Sealdah (Representational)

Union Minister and MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will flag-off the inaugural Bikaner-Sealdah Duranto Express in Bikaner on Monday.

The Duranto Express via New Delhi will run four days a week.

It will run every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from Sealdah station and on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Bikaner, the railways said in a statement.

Train no. 12260 will start from Bikaner at 12:15 pm and reach Sealdah at 12:45 pm the next day, whereas train no. 12259 will leave Sealdah at 6:30 pm and reach Bikaner at 7:15 pm the next day.