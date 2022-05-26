Watch: Passengers Break Into Garba As Train Arrives Early

Passengers perform garba at a railway station in Gujarat

Late on Wednesday, the railway station at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, saw an interesting sight. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, several passengers at the railway station are seen performing garba.

What prompted this spontaneous performance by tens of people at platform No. 5 of the railway station at night? Well, a train arrived 20 minutes ahead of time.

It all started when the Bandra-Haridwar train arrived at Ratlam station 20 minutes early, at 10.15 pm on Wednesday. The train has a stop time of 10 minutes.

With nearly 30 minutes on their hand, a group of passengers began to perform garba. The video, circulating online, shows the group dancing to songs like Odhni Udi Udi Jaye, much to the surprise of onlookers.

The clip was also shared on Koo app by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, with the note, "Majama. Happy Journey."

A Koo user said, “Indians we love to celebrate. Just give us a reason to rejoice…”

“Bahut sundar (very beautiful),” said another.

A person posted in Hindi, “When the train is on time, it is a source of happiness indeed."

