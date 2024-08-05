Passenger Injured After Man Throws Stone At Moving Train, Railways Reacts

An unidentified man allegedly threw stone at a moving Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Express train

A disturbing incident of stone pelting has been reported from Bihar, where an unidentified individual allegedly hurled a stone at a moving Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Express train. As a result, a passenger onboard the train sustained injuries. Taking to X, an account called Supaul Voice shared pictures and videos of the incident.

One photograph appears to capture the alleged perpetrator in the act of throwing stones at the train, while another image shows a rail passenger with visible injuries, specifically bleeding from his nose, reportedly sustained during the incident.

''Bhagalpur Jaynagar Intercity Express was pelted with stones between Darbhanga and Kakarghati, on which @spjdivn sir immediately arrested the stone pelter. The railway administration is requested to take strict action against the culprit so that such an incident does not happen again,'' the post was captioned on X.

Several users reacted to the post and demanded strict punishment for the accused. One user wrote, ''Arrest him at the earliest and give a hard punishment.'' Another commented, ''From the security point of view, along with the Railway Administration and RPF, citizens too will have to remain alert towards anti-social elements and play a joint role, only then they can be controlled.''

Taking note of the incident, the Railways Ministry said that they identified the accused and registered a case against him under various sections. They wrote on X, "Taking immediate action on the incident of stone pelting by anti-social elements, we have identified the accused and registered a case under various sections."

ट्रेन संख्या 15553 भागलपुर-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस पर असामाजिक तत्व द्वारा पत्थर मारने की घटना पर रेलवे द्वारा तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को चिन्हित कर विभिन्न धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया गया है।



सभी से अनुरोध है कि ऐसे असामाजिक तत्वों के बारे में रेलवे को तुरंत जानकारी दें। https://t.co/Pl1ImwmHqO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 4, 2024

The Ministry also issued a public appeal, urging citizens to promptly report any instances of stone pelting or anti-social behavior to the authorities.