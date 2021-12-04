Passenger Dies Onboard, US-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi

The same flight is scheduled to take off at 4 PM today (Representational)

An Air India flight headed to Newark in the US returned to Delhi airport three hours after take-off after a passenger died on board.

"Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returned to Delhi after more than three hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board," an Air India official told news agency ANI.

A team of airport doctors arrived on the plane and after thoroughly checking the passenger declared him dead. The passenger was a US national who was travelling with his wife.

"On December 4, flight number AI-105 from Delhi to Newark returned due to the death of a male passenger, a US citizen, who was travelling with his wife to Newark," an airport official told the news agency.

The flight landed safely at the Delhi airport and as per the Flight Time Duty Limitation (FDTL) norms, another batch of the crew will be arranged for flight operations.

"The same aircraft with the new crew members are expected to take off at around 4 pm," the official added.

The entire matter was reported to the Airport Police for further legal formalities.