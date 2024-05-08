Parveen Shaikh: Mumbai School Principal Fired For Liking Pro-Palestine Post

Parveen Shaikh was associated with Somaiya School for about 12 years

Parveen Shaikh, the principal of Somaiya School in Mumbai, has been fired for liking a pro-Palestine post on social media.

Ms Shaikh has been accused of endorsing "pro-Hamas, pro-Islamist, and anti-Hindu" views through her engagement with such posts on social media.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the Somaiya school management said Parveen Shaikh's personal social media activities were "starkly misaligned with the values we cherish" and hence "given the gravity of concerns" and "after careful consideration", it discontinued her (services).

"After careful consideration, the management has discontinued Ms Parveen Shaikh's association with Somaiya Vidyavihar to ensure that our ethos of unity and inclusivity is not compromised," it said.

5 Facts About Parveen Shaikh