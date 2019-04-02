Party Manifesto Includes Probe Into Rafale Deal, Says Congress Leader

Congress called its manifesto as "people's manifesto".

The Congress has promised investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal in its party manifesto, a member of the manifesto committee said on Tuesday.

Congress manifesto committee member Bhalchandra Mungekar told news agency ANI, "We will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal on the first day after coming to power and we have included this in the manifesto."

The Congress poll documents, Mr Mungekar said, has been named as "people's manifesto" which was released today by party president Rahul Gandhi.

"We have vowed to take all steps needed to undo the damage done to the country by the Modi government in the last five years and bring in "achhe din" in real means," he said.

The big-ticket promise in the Congress manifesto are NYAY, the minimum income guarantee scheme for the 20 per cent of India's poorest families, which has already been unveiled by the Congress president.

To emphasise on the scheme, the Congress has coined a new slogan of ''Gareeb Parivar, Bahattar Hazzar''.

The country will vote in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.