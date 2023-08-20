Parts Of National Highway Washed Away Amid Uttarakhand Rain

Efforts are on to clear the debris and reopen the road.

Amid heavy rains in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, parts of the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway got washed away by the Pindar River, which is in spate, officials said on Saturday.

Commuters on the route have been left stranded.

Due to the flow of the river, the soil of the lower parts of the road is continuously being eroded.

According to Chamoli district administration, efforts are on to clear the debris and reopen the road.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, traffic was suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district, as per the officials.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had on Monday had conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

