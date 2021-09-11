Watch: Record Rain In Delhi Floods Airport, Orange Alert Issued

Parts of the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) airport in New Delhi have been waterlogged following record rain in the national capital. The weather office had issued an 'orange alert' on Friday as the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark, the highest rainfall in the national capital in 11 years.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed aircraft on the ground at the airport which is partially flooded. The bad weather has affected flight operations at the airport

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei - ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Both IndiGo, SpiceJet confirmed on Twitter that all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected as a result of the rainfall.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. - SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 11, 2021

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rain in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

In the latest update at 8:30 am IMD said, "Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Sonipat (Haryana) Modinagar, Hapur, Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh) during next two hours."