Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Don't Miss This Celestial Spectacle Next Week

Partial Lunar Eclipse July 2019 will be the last lunar eclipse of this year.

A partial lunar eclipse will grace the skies on July 16-17, Wednesday and much of the world will be able to watch this celestial phenomenon. Since this will be the last lunar eclipse of 2019 and will be visible from India, try and not miss it. A partial lunar eclipse (ardh chandra grahan) occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in the space. When this happens, a small part of the Moon's surface is covered by the darkest, central part of the Earth's shadow, called the umbra. During this partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow covers only parts of the Moon. The next total lunar eclipse will be visible on May 26, 2021.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Partial Lunar Eclipse:

Here's Where Partial Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible

Australia, Africa, South America, most of Europe, and Asia

Here's Where Partial Lunar Eclipse Will Not Be Visible

The eclipse will miss North America, except for the very southern and eastern parts of the continent.

India Timings of Partial Lunar Eclipse

Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India. The timings are as follows:

The Penumbral Eclipse begins at 12:13 am on July 17. The Partial Eclipse will begin at 1:31 a.m and the maximum eclipse will occur at 3 a.m. The partial lunar eclipse will end at 04:29 a.m. The Penumbral Eclipse ends at 05:47 a.m, per timeanddate.com

The UTC time for partial lunar eclipse is 6:43 p.m. UTC on July 16 to 12:17 a.m. UTC on July 17.

Duration Of The Partial Lunar Eclipse:

The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 34 minutes.

The duration of the partial eclipse is 2 hours, 58 minutes.

Where To Watch Partial Lunar Eclipse Live Stream

Norway-based site Time and Date, which tracks global time zones, will live stream the upcoming partial lunar solar eclipse. You can watch the partial lunar eclipse live streaming here.

